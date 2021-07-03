Yokem Connection
Three-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish leaves 1 dead

Magnolia man dies in Pender County wreck
((Source: Gray Image Bank)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one man is dead after a three-vehicle crash occurred just before 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 1.

The incident happened on Interstate 49, north of Louisiana Highway 175. The crash claimed the life of Samuel Rodriguez, 62.

Investigation of the crash shows a 2013 Dodge pickup, driven by Rodriquez, was traveling northbound on Interstate 49. At the same time, a 2020 Ford pickup, driven by William Liker, 62, of Shreveport, and a 2009 Mack Truck, driven by Kenneth Moore, 37, of Bossier City, were traveling ahead of Rodriquez.

For reasons still under investigation, Rodriguez struck the rear of Liker’s pickup. The impact forced Liker’s vehicle into the rear of Moore’s trailer. Rodriguez’s vehicle then exited the roadway.

Toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. Officials say driver impairment is suspected to be a factor.

Rodriguez was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. However, he was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

Liker was also transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

