A less humid and sunny holiday weekend awaits

By Jessica Moore
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KSLA) -Happy Saturday everyone! What a wonderful start to the weekend as sunny skies and low humidity reign for the day! This afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s area wide but thankfully the cold front has brought down the humidity! Enjoy the outdoors just bring the sunglasses and bug spray!

Independence Day remains very pleasant as well! There may be a few passing clouds at times, but still plenty of sunshine. So as you fire up the backyard BBQs, we will have perfect weather to do so! Temperatures will also be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s with more low humidity. Clouds are also looking limited for fireworks come by the evening. It will be a great Independence Day!

If you’re enjoying the day off on Monday, we’ll see highs in the low 90s with a rise in humidity and partly cloudy skies. Rain chances however, continue to look very minimal.

Tuesday and Wednesday though will likely have that rain return. There will be a lot of scattered activity with some heavy downpours at times. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon. With the rain around, that will keep the temperatures slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

Out in the tropics, Hurricane Elsa has slightly weekend but remains a Cat 1 storms with 75mph winds. It should eventually reach the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week, but will be hugging up against Florida, possibly going just east of the state. Therefore, there is no threat to Louisiana or Texas. We will be your First Alert to any changes that may occur.

Have a great holiday weekend and be safe. Dont forget about your pets and fireworks!

