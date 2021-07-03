1 dead after shooting on Garden Street; suspect in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday, July 3, just after 3:30 p.m.

The incident occurred on Pierre Avenue and Garden Street.

Officials say a 42-year-old man died after being shot in the torso.

Police believe a verbal altercation led to the shooting.

A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.

