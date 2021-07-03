Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
1 dead after shooting on Garden Street; suspect in custody

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday, July 3, just after 3:30 p.m.

The incident occurred on Pierre Avenue and Garden Street.

Officials say a 42-year-old man died after being shot in the torso.

Police believe a verbal altercation led to the shooting.

A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

