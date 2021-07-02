Scattered storms Friday and tracking Elsa

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week and kick off the holiday weekend we are tracking the cold front that we have discussed all week as it moves through the region. Scattered showers and storms this morning will continue throughout the afternoon hours before clearing out tonight. While you may have to deal with the rain as you hit the road Friday we are still tracking an overall dry Independence Day weekend. The biggest difference behind the front won’t be the temperatures, but the temporary drop in humidity. As soon as we turn the page to next week we are expecting more mugginess and rain chances for the region.

Though we have to deal with rain this morning we are expecting great grilling weather this weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to start your Friday and potentially hit the road prepare for wet weather, and we are already seeing showers and storms impact parts of the ArkLaTex. This will continue throughout the morning and last through into the early evening hours as well. The rain will be the most concentrated across central and southern portions of the ArkLaTex during the day with locally heavy rainfall possible. Due to the wet weather temperatures will be cooler with high temperatures likely in the upper 80s.

As we go through your Independence Day weekend we do want to stress that while the drop in mugginess will be noticeable that won’t be the case with our temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday expect temperatures to still stretch up into the upper 80s with some spots getting into the 90s. But even with those toasty temperatures the drop in humidity combined with sunshine should make for some nice conditions for those backyard BBQs.

Looking ahead to next week we are very quickly expecting the rain chances along with the humidity to start rising again for the ArkLaTex. Monday will likely be one of the better days of the week as the rain chances will really be confined to the southern ArkLaTex and the humidity won’t be out of control just yet. That will quickly change on Tuesday and Wednesday as we are expecting much more widespread rain across the region with significantly increased humidity as well. This is when we will have to watch a currently Tropical Storm Elsa to see if it does eventually more into the eastern Gulf of Mexico as some of our model guidance indicates, but ArkLaTex impacts do not appear likely currently.

In the meantime, make sure you grab the umbrella this morning as you head out the door. Have a great Independence Day weekend!

