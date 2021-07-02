Rain ends tonight; Sunny, dry weekend ahead!

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will continue until after sunset. From there, the rain will come to an end, setting up for a dry and sunny weekend. Temperatures will also be quite pleasant.

This evening will have plenty of activity on radar. We will have some showers with heavy downpours in a few spots. All this is from our cold front moving through the ArkLaTex. This front will slowly push southward and will eventually push the rain away by tonight. Keep the umbrella with you if you have any plans this evening. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s once the rain moves through your location.

By tonight, the rain will be moving on out. I do not expect any showers, however, there may be one or two small showers that pop up real quick overnight. It will remain mostly cloudy which will keep temperatures up just a tad. Lows Saturday morning will be in the mid to upper 60s. So, it will still be a little cooler.

Come by Saturday morning, the cold front is now to our south and will be pushing all the rain away from us. Throughout the morning, the clouds will be clearing away, setting up for a sunny afternoon! I still have a 10% chance of rain during the day, but you will essentially remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be much lower, making it feel fantastic!

Sunday will also be very nice! There may be a few passing clouds at times, but still plenty of sunshine. So as you fire up the backyard BBQs, we will have perfect weather to do so! Temperatures will also be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s with more low humidity. There is also plenty of positive signs showing that the clouds will be limited for fireworks come by the evening. It will be a great Independence Day!

Unfortunately, the rain and humidity return next week. Monday is looking better than before though. The humidity will be high, but the rain chances will stay low. I have a 20% chance for a couple showers in the afternoon. It should be partly cloudy with some sunshine mixing its way in between those clouds. Temperatures will get up to the lower 90s. I know many of you will be off in observance of Independence Day, so you will have a nice day to enjoy!

Tuesday and Wednesday though will likely have that rain return. There will be a lot of scattered activity with some heavy downpours at times. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon. With the rain around, that will keep the temperatures slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

Elsa becomes the first hurricane of the 2021 season (KSLA News 12)

Out in the tropics, Hurricane Elsa quickly strengthened overnight in the Atlantic. The winds are now up to 85 mph, but it will continue to only get higher. So, this could now become a category 2 hurricane before reaching Cuba. We will have to see how strong it get and how it interacts with the islands in the Caribbean to determine what happens afterwards. It should eventually reach the eastern Gulf of Mexico, but will be hugging up against Florida, possibly going just east of the state. Therefore, there is no threat to Louisiana or Texas. We will be your First Alert to any changes that may occur.

Have a great holiday weekend and be safe!

