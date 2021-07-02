MISSING: Elderly man with dementia goes missing from Southern Village Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a missing elderly man with dementia.

The man, Sylvester Thomas, 83, went missing from the Southern Village Apartments in the 3500 block of W 70th Street, police say. He’s described as a Black male in his 80s. He was wearing a blue Lakers jacket, dark blue jeans, and slippers. He’s 6′ tall, weighs about 195 lbs, and has brown eyes.

The man was reportedly taking out his trash Friday morning (July 2) and did not return. Police say K-9 units have been called in to help search for him.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts should call 318-517-7786.

