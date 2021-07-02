Man fatally shot in head on Hollywood Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Friday, July 2, just before 2:30 p.m.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Hollywood Avenue at Canal Street.

Officials say one person was killed after receiving a gun shot wound to the head. The shooting is under investigation.

Police believe the victim was in a car at the time, however, they are not sure if the shooter was in a car or not.

If you have any information, you can contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.