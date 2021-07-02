Yokem Connection
Food bank’s corn harvest cancelled after wild hogs ruin crop

(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Wild hogs are an ongoing problem for many farmers in the ArkLaTex, causing millions of dollars of damage each year. In Little River County, more than one land owner is feeling the impacts of the animals.

We first made you aware of volunteers needed for a corn harvest to support Harvest Regional Food Bank last week.

An anonymous farmer near Foreman, Ark. donated two acres of land for the harvest, which had an estimated yield of 40,000 pounds of corn. The harvest scheduled to begin next week has been cancelled after wild hogs ruined the crop.

Regional Food Bank Director Camille Wrinkle said the crop would have provided fresh produce to 85 food pantries in the area at no cost. She says they still will try and honor that commitment.

“Right now we are going to focus on using the resources we have to secure other fresh produce through other sources, including vendors where we pay a certain price per pound. And of course a portion of that is transportation. That is one of the biggest costs,” she said.

Wrinkle said they had many volunteers for the harvest and now they could use financial donations to help meet this need. She says they will try again next year for another corn harvest.

