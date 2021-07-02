Family escapes early morning house fire on Terry Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family is safe after escaping a house fire in a Shreveport neighborhood early the morning of Friday, July 2.

The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched just before 1:30 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Street about a home on fire. Units arrived within a few minutes and firefighters were able to get inside though the front door to locate and put out the fire. Everyone inside was able to escape unharmed, fire officials say.

It took 12 firefighters and four units about 10 minutes to bring this fire in the 3000 block of Terry Street under control. (KSLA)

Four units and 12 firefighters responded to the scene.

The home sustained heavy damage to the laundry room area. The residents will stay with family members until their home can be repaired. SFD investigators say this fire was accidental, and electrical in nature.

No injuries were reported.

