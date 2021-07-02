Yokem Connection
Family escapes early morning house fire on Terry Street

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family is safe after escaping a house fire in a Shreveport neighborhood early the morning of Friday, July 2.

The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched just before 1:30 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Street about a home on fire. Units arrived within a few minutes and firefighters were able to get inside though the front door to locate and put out the fire. Everyone inside was able to escape unharmed, fire officials say.

Four units and 12 firefighters responded to the scene.

The home sustained heavy damage to the laundry room area. The residents will stay with family members until their home can be repaired. SFD investigators say this fire was accidental, and electrical in nature.

No injuries were reported.

