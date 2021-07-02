Cowboys featured for third time on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys will once again be the subject of HBO’s training camp show, “Hard Knocks.”

The show follows an NFL team behind the scenes as they prepare for the upcoming season. This marks the third time the Cowboys have been the featured team across the show’s 20 seasons. Dak Prescott will be returning from an injury and will likely be a centerpiece of this season of the show.

Which Cowboy are you most excited to see on Hard Knocks? :face_with_cowboy_hat:#HardKnocks: The @dallascowboys | Premieres August 10 on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/khCZ5vNnUR — NFL (@NFL) July 2, 2021

The first episode of the season will air on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.