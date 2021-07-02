Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Coroner identifies woman who drowned while trying to save her child

(KWTX)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who drowned in a pool at a Shreveport apartment complex on Thursday, July 1.

Kimberly Lope, 42, entered the pool at around 2:50 p.m. to help one of her children. According to officials, the child was rescued but Lope was submerged in the water.

She was pulled from the pool and transported to Willis-Knighton South hospital where she died at 3:32 p.m.

