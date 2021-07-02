Bossier Chief of Police reassigned within department; new director named

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to a release from the City of Bossier City, Mayor Tommy Chandler has announced that Chief of Police Shane McWilliams has been reassigned within the department effective immediately and will no longer have the duties of chief of police.

“I want to thank Shane McWilliams for his many years of dedicated service to the citizens of Bossier City and to the Bossier City Police Department as Chief of Police and I look forward to working with him in a different capacity within the department,” said Mayor Chandler.

Chandler has designated Sergeant Chris Estess as Director of Police Operations to lead the Bossier City Police Department until a new chief can be appointed.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.