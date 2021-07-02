Allegiant starting non-stop flights to LA from Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, July 2, Allegiant started its non-stop flights from the Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). To celebrate this, the airline is offering one-way fares as low as $65*.

“We are excited to offer Shreveport residents Allegiant’s brand of convenient, non-stop service to LA,” said Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue and planning. “As vacation travel reemerges, we think locals will love having an affordable option to bring them to all the events and attractions the city offers, without the hassle of connections or layovers.”

The new flight will operate twice weekly. Click here for days, times, and fares.

“The addition of Allegiant’s Los Angeles seasonal service is a great opportunity for the travelling public at a great price,” said Wade A. Davis, Shreveport Airport Authority’s director of airports. “The new Allegiant LAX flight is our eighth non-stop destination, and thanks to our wonderful partnership with Allegiant, the fourth city with Allegiant.”

*Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by July 4, 2021 for travel by Sept. 17, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges, and government fees. Fare rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

