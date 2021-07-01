Wet end to work week and Elsa forms in Atlantic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday Eve! As we quickly close in on your Independence Day weekend we continue to track a cold front that will push through the region during the day on Friday. This front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day before clearing out during the evening hours. Behind the front we are expecting slightly cooler weather, but the big thing you will notice is a drop in the mugginess for central and northern portions of the ArkLaTex. This will only be temporary though as the humidity should quickly return early next week along with more chances for wet weather. In the Central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Elsa has just formed.

Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the Central Atlantic and is racing off to the west. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for yet another warm and muggy start across the ArkLaTex. The one thing we do have going for us is that it is a dry start, but that could change later in the day. We are watching for possible showers and thunderstorms that could develop across the region this afternoon out ahead of our cold front. It won’t be as widespread as Friday, but some isolated heavy rain is possible. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 90s.

As we move into your Independence Day weekend it will start off wet, but will be followed by mostly dry and somewhat tolerable conditions for most of the ArkLaTex. The wet part will obviously come on Friday as the cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex. Rain will start up during the morning hours and will continue off and on throughout the day across the region with locally heavy rain and thunderstorms likely. By the later evening hours Friday most of the wet weather should begin to clear out of the region and our weather should begin to improve. For your Saturday and Independence Day we expect generally dry weather with a possible shower across the most extreme southern parts of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will remain on the toasty side with highs potentially up around the 90 degree mark. The biggest difference you will notice is the drop on humidity for central and northern parts of the region. That will certainly help make those backyard BBQs feel a whole lot more comfortable.

Turning the page to next week we expect a quick return of the mugginess on the way starting on Monday along with a pop up shower during the afternoon hours. The wet weather will only become more widespread as we go through Tuesday and Wednesday as our wind flow will turn to back out of the south bring in more moist unstable air. High temperatures next week will also be in the low 90s, but it will feel a whole lot hotter.

In the meantime, get ready for a wet start this weekend but a dry end just time for some fireworks! Have a great Thursday.

