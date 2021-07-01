‘United We Give’ blood drive kicks off Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we get ready to celebrate the birthday of our nation, you can start the holiday weekend by saving lives and making a difference.

The annual United We Give, United We Live blood drive is happening now at LifeShare locations across the ArkLaTex.

During the summer months, blood donations decrease. This is why drives like this are so important.

When you donate blood, you’ll receive some fun prizes like a free meal from Cane’s, a t-shirt and one free delivery from Waitr. These prizes are only available while supplies last.

To find a location near you or register to donate, click here. Walk-ins are also accepted!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.