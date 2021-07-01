Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but...
An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on a murder charge.

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.

The indictment comes more than a year after 28-year-old Garrett Foster was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.

Perry’s attorneys have said the soldier was working for a ride-sharing company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana man dies when 18-wheeler runs into the back of his car on I-20
At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He was...
Drive-by shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought
It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 30 west near mile marker 199. That’s near New...
Big rig loses tire, destroys car’s windshield
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Woodlawn Terrace Apartment tenant concerns
Woodlawn Terrace Apartments tenants voicing concerns over state of complex; maintenance worker speaks

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Rescue efforts resume after delay at condo collapse site
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue
Princess Diana statue unveiled
Airport Improvement Program grants will pay for projects at 388 airports in 49 states plus the...
14 Louisiana airports receive combined $25 million in federal grants
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges