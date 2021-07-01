Yokem Connection
TAMUT celebrating 50th anniversary with fundraising campaign to help make higher education more accessible

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - This year is being called a 50-20-10 year celebration for an ArkLaTex university, and leaders are hoping the celebration will make access to higher education available to more students.

Orientation was held Thursday, July 1 for new students at Texas A&M University-Texarkana (TAMUT). University leaders say these students are coming on board doing a special year.

“It is our 50th year in working with this community educating  citizens,” said Dr. Emily Cutrer, president of TAMUT.

The university got its start in 1971 on the campus of Texarkana College as East Texas State. Twenty-five years ago, the name changed to Texas A&M and 10 years back, the university moved to its present location at Bringle Lake. To recognize the past and honor the future, university leaders have started a drive to raise half a million dollars for student scholarships. The drive was kicked off by a $50,000 donation from the Texas Pioneer Foundation.

“What an impact that A&M Texarkana has made on this community by being here and with a great institution that is available for everyone in this region and beyond,” said Fred Markham with Texas Pioneer Foundation.

Dr. Cutrer says the fundraising campaign will continue through November of 2021 and they hope to exceed their half million dollar goal.

“I think, you know, it has become more and more expensive to go to college. It’s beyond the means of a number of people and being able to have this kind of support from the Texas Pioneer Foundation will make a big difference for a lot of people through the years,” said Dr. Cutrer.

TAMUT is a four-year institution with around 2,600 students.

