Survivors of sexual assault in the ArkLaTex react to news of Bill Cosby’s release from prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Devastated... the word many sexual assault survivors are using after Bill Cosby’s release from prison.

For them, they say it’s a slap in the face to victims, especially those who suffer in silence. KSLA’s Domonique Benn was joined Thursday morning (July 1) by sexual assault survivor, Samantha Douglas, and retired Shreveport police officer turned author, Dr. Dianna Thomas.

ANOTHER SURVIVOR SHARES HER STORY>>> Sexual assault survivor shares her perspective on Bill Cosby’s release from prison

Dr. Thomas even wrote a book about her experiences. It’s called A Rose Trampled and is available to buy online through Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.