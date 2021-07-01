Shooting reported in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood.

There’s no immediate word from authorities on whether anyone was wounded and, if so, how severely.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.

That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics responded to a medical emergency at Hollywood Avenue at Miles Street. An area there can be seen cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

At the same time, police received a report of a shooting on Hollywood between Norton Street and Broadway Avenue, dispatch records show.

A half dozen SPD units initially answered the call.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

