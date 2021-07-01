Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

LSP encouraging people to celebrate 4th of July holiday responsibly

By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - AAA says more than 47 million people across the United States plan to travel for the 4th of July holiday weekend in 2021, and if that includes you, law enforcement officers are urging you to drive sober or get pulled over.

CDC reports show the drunk driving death rate is 5.2% per 100,000 in Louisiana; this exceeds the national average. Louisiana State Police Trooper Jonathan Odom says they are ramping up patrols to keep everyone safe.

”We want them to come up with a game plan before they start drinking alcohol. You know, you can call a ride or call a friend, utilize a ride share program such as Lyft or Uber, or before you began drinking, designate one of your friends to stay sober,” Odom said.

To report an impaired driver in Louisiana, dial 577 or 911.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana man dies when 18-wheeler runs into the back of his car on I-20
At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He was...
Drive-by shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 30 west near mile marker 199. That’s near New...
Big rig loses tire, destroys car’s windshield
Image from the wreck involving Engine 14 with the Shreveport Fire Department.
SFD unit crashes into power pole in Mooretown

Latest News

Crash in Bienville Parish involving 18-wheeler claims life of 71-year-old man
Crash in Bienville Parish involving 18-wheeler claims life of 71-year-old man
Louisiana man dies when 18-wheeler runs into the back of his car on I-20
It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 30 west near mile marker 199. That’s near New...
Big rig loses tire, destroys car’s windshield
fiery
Fiery crash diverts traffic in Texarkana