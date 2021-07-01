LSP encouraging people to celebrate 4th of July holiday responsibly

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - AAA says more than 47 million people across the United States plan to travel for the 4th of July holiday weekend in 2021, and if that includes you, law enforcement officers are urging you to drive sober or get pulled over.

CDC reports show the drunk driving death rate is 5.2% per 100,000 in Louisiana; this exceeds the national average. Louisiana State Police Trooper Jonathan Odom says they are ramping up patrols to keep everyone safe.

”We want them to come up with a game plan before they start drinking alcohol. You know, you can call a ride or call a friend, utilize a ride share program such as Lyft or Uber, or before you began drinking, designate one of your friends to stay sober,” Odom said.

To report an impaired driver in Louisiana, dial 577 or 911.

