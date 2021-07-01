Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signs bills to toughen Title IX regulations

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ signature on two bills now requires new, more deliberate regulation for Title IX cases on college and university campuses.

Ultimately, HB 409 and SB 230 close loopholes and require more oversight and reporting, especially in situations involving “power-based violence” and sexual misconduct.

“Born out of disappointment and frustration over the troubling allegations of sexual misconduct at our state’s flagship university, the bill establishes the framework that strengthens and clarifies Title IX reporting and procedures on our college and university campuses. It ensures that when a student reports such a violation, the Title IX process happens timely and thoroughly and that there are severe penalties in place if it does not. I applaud Rep. Freeman and all of the women legislators involved in addressing a serious problem and taking the necessary steps to make certain that all of our institutions of higher learning are safe for our students and that there is real accountability in place.”

