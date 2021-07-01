Yokem Connection
High school students preparing for the future through Upward Bound program

By Domonique Benn
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some sharp high school students are spending their summer in a program designed to prepare them for college.

KSLA’s Domonique Benn had the chance to speak to these high school students Thursday morning (July 1) at Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA). They are part of the Upward Bound program. The goal of the program is to increase college enrollment after high school. It’s open to all high school students, from freshmen to seniors.

Benn had the chance to ask them about their goals. Nine of them are already participating in dual enrollment classes for the upcoming summer term at SUSLA.

