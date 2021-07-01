Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

‘Firecracker!’: Man wakes neighbors by pretending to be firework

By WBBH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) - A man apparently protesting pyrotechnics was caught screaming and pretending to be a firework on a Florida security system in the early morning hours.

The residents of a Cape Coral neighborhood got an early July 4 show when an unidentified man who appeared to be protesting pyrotechnics started screaming just before 3 a.m. last Friday.

“Boom, boom, boom. Firecracker,” the man yelled in the dark.

Sara Warnecke’s security camera captured the screaming, and she went outside to yell back at him, telling him to “shut up.”

“The dogs were barking, and we go outside. This guy is screaming, I mean, so loud. He seemed to be upset that people were celebrating early,” she said.

Despite Warnecke’s objection, the man continued screaming, calling fireworks “annoying” and angrily yelling to quit using them in the middle of the night.

Fireworks are legal in Florida on just three days of the year, one of them being July 4. Police responded to six different firework-related calls on June 27 and 28.

Even when used legally, fireworks might violate Cape Coral’s noise ordinance, but police say the alleged protester’s display may have as well.

“Pretending to be a firework is also going to run afoul of our noise ordinances,” said Master Corporal Phil Mullen with the police department.

Neighbors say they didn’t hear any fireworks the night of the incident, but Warnecke has her own theory about why the man put on the display when he did.

“He thought last year probably that ‘I’m going to wake them up, like they woke me up with the fireworks,’” she said. “Makes you wonder what’s going to go on in the next few days until the Fourth of July.”

Copyright 2021 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Webb speaks out after losing son to violence.
Woman speaks out after losing son to violence
Jonie Jane Woods, DOB: 1/3/1992, is wanted on charges of rape and residential burglary.
Texarkana woman wanted for rape, residential burglary
At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He was...
Drive-by shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought
Image from the wreck involving Engine 14 with the Shreveport Fire Department.
SFD unit crashes into power pole in Mooretown
A gunshot victim was found unresponsive and not breathing male in the 3000 block of Pouncey...
Coroner identifies man who died after being shot multiple times in Shreveport

Latest News

DeSoto Police Jury agrees to implement new regulations for special event permits
Fireworks are legal in Florida on just three days of the year, one of them being July 4.
Fla. man apparently protesting fireworks screams, wakes neighbors
School concerns when it comes to kids and vaccines
Bossier City authorities investigate the shootings Jan. 9, 2019, at Misty Hollow, an apartment...
2nd Circuit affirms penalty man got for killing women in front of his daughters