DeSoto Parish Police Jury agrees to implement new regulations for special event permits

(DeSoto Parish Police Jury)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, June 28, the DeSoto Parish Police Jury unanimously agreed to new rules and regulations regarding special event permits.

Village of Grand Cane Mayor Marsha Richardson says she is in full support of the changes.

The decision comes after a trail ride event on June 12 brought thousands of people to Grand Cane. This surprised many residents, as cars were parked everywhere and a large mess had to be cleaned up after the event.

Mayor Richardson said they support trail rides but want them to be organized properly. She said the town also needs to be given a heads up about the events.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10 for a look at the new regulations and when they go into effect.

