Cold front arrives tonight to bring a beautiful weekend

(KSLA) - A cold front will be pushing in overnight bringing some rain and storms at times, especially on Friday. Once the rain clears though, we are set to have a picture-perfect weekend!

This evening will have a few showers and storm near the I-30 corridor. Farther south, the rain becomes more limited. A couple smaller showers though are not ruled out from reaching the I-20 corridor. All this rain is from the cold front we’ve told you about all week. This front will slowly push south and will eventually bring better weather. Temperatures this evening will be a little warm wherever it does not rain. It should be in the 80s.

Overnight, the rain will somewhat take a break. There will be a couple small showers that may pop up along this frontal boundary. Overall, it will not be much after the loss of daytime heating. Rain chances tonight are at 30%. Temperatures will still be on the warm side and cool down to the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will have more rain around as the cold front pushes south. It will be a lot of scattered activity, and not a washout. Rain chances are up to 50%. Temperatures will still be a bit warm, despite the lack of sunshine and the rain hanging around. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a lot of humidity. It will cool down after a shower passes over your location, but the humidity will be much worse!

Come by Saturday morning, the cold front is now to our south and will be pushing all the rain away from us. Throughout the morning, the clouds will be clearing away, setting up for a sunny afternoon! I still have a 10% chance of rain during the day, but you will essentially remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be much lower, making it feel fantastic!

Sunday will also be very nice! There may be a few passing clouds at times, but still plenty of sunshine. So as you fire up the backyard BBQs, we will have perfect weather to do so! Temperatures will also be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s with more low humidity. There is also plenty of positive signs showing that the clouds will be limited for fireworks come by the evening. It will be a great Independence Day!

Unfortunately, the rain and humidity return next week. There will be more scattered off-and-on wet weather starting Monday and lasting through the week. I do not expect a washout, but have the umbrella with you as you head out the door. Rain chances Monday are up to 30%, and Tuesday and Wednesday are up to 40%. This will at least keep temperatures in the 80s, and out of the 90s.

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. It is expected to remain a tropical storm after going over hazardous terrains in the Caribbean. It should eventually reach the eastern Gulf of Mexico, but will be hugging up against Florida. (I think Elsa just wants to go to Disney World!) Therefore, there is no threat to Louisiana or Texas. We will be your First Alert to any changes that may occur.

Have a great rest of the week!

