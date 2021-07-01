Caddo sheriff’s deputy indicted over in-custody death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury has indicted a deputy with the parish sheriff’s office, court documents show.

The secret indictment handed up Wednesday, June 30 charges 36-year-old Ryan Chapman with one count of malfeasance in office.

The Caddo district attorney’s office says the charge arises from an investigation into an in-custody death.

It is not immediately known whether Chapmen remains employed by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office and, if so, whether he has been suspended from duty pending resolution of this matter.

KSLA News 12 did not immediately receive a response from calls and emails to the Sheriff’s Office.

Below is the text of the indictment:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.