Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns 9 indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, nine indictments were returned by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury on Wednesday, June 30.

The indictments include five charges for second-degree murder, one for manslaughter, and three for rapes of varying degrees and associated sex crimes.

Three teens, one 16-years-old and two 17-year-olds, are charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with the slaying and robbery of Joshua Paul Roshell, 26. The robbery and slaying occurred in the 1800 block of Doris Street between September 22-24, 2020.

Gilbert Fullerwood Jr., 48, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the March 5, 2021, slaying of Kellee Shanell Stubblefield-Grant, 39. Grant was found with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of David Raines Road and 7th Street.

Sir’Derrick LaYoune Kendrick, 22, of Bossier City, is charged with manslaughter in connection with the March 3, 2021 slaying of Kaylin Williams, 21. Williams was shot in the abdomen at Milton Street at Exposition Avenue.

Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 26, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the March 9, 2021 slaying of Robert Jerome Lemmon, 57. Lemmon was found shot in a vehicle parked in the 100 block of East Wichita Street.

Jeremy Allgrunn, 43, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Keith Brian Cochran, 18, of Ida, is charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Tristan Allen Moore, 31, of Shreveport, is charged with aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Due to the nature of the charges against them, the indictments for Allgrunn, Cochran and Moore are filed under seal.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.