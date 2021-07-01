Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns 9 indictments

(pexels.com)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, nine indictments were returned by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury on Wednesday, June 30.

The indictments include five charges for second-degree murder, one for manslaughter, and three for rapes of varying degrees and associated sex crimes.

Three teens, one 16-years-old and two 17-year-olds, are charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with the slaying and robbery of Joshua Paul Roshell, 26. The robbery and slaying occurred in the 1800 block of Doris Street between September 22-24, 2020.

Gilbert Fullerwood Jr., 48, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the March 5, 2021, slaying of Kellee Shanell Stubblefield-Grant, 39. Grant was found with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of David Raines Road and 7th Street.

Sir’Derrick LaYoune Kendrick, 22, of Bossier City, is charged with manslaughter in connection with the March 3, 2021 slaying of Kaylin Williams, 21. Williams was shot in the abdomen at Milton Street at Exposition Avenue.

Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 26, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the March 9, 2021 slaying of Robert Jerome Lemmon, 57. Lemmon was found shot in a vehicle parked in the 100 block of East Wichita Street.

Jeremy Allgrunn, 43, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Keith Brian Cochran, 18, of Ida, is charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Tristan Allen Moore, 31, of Shreveport, is charged with aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Due to the nature of the charges against them, the indictments for Allgrunn, Cochran and Moore are filed under seal.

RELATED
Missing Shreveport man found dead
Coroner names woman found dead in MLK neighborhood; suspect charged
Man killed in drive-by shooting identified by coroner’s office
Shreveport homicide victim identified; suspect arrested

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Webb speaks out after losing son to violence.
Woman speaks out after losing son to violence
Jonie Jane Woods, DOB: 1/3/1992, is wanted on charges of rape and residential burglary.
Texarkana woman wanted for rape, residential burglary
At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He was...
Drive-by shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought
Image from the wreck involving Engine 14 with the Shreveport Fire Department.
SFD unit crashes into power pole in Mooretown
A gunshot victim was found unresponsive and not breathing male in the 3000 block of Pouncey...
Coroner identifies man who died after being shot multiple times in Shreveport

Latest News

DeSoto Parish Police Jury agrees to implement new regulations for special event permits
Texarkana family shares long history with blood donations
Sexual assault survivor shares her perspective on Bill Cosby’s release from prison
Sexual assault survivor shares her perspective on Bill Cosby’s release from prison
Dramain Green, 30, arrested for human trafficking.
Undercover agents arrest Texas man for human trafficking