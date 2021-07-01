2nd Circuit affirms penalty man got for killing women in front of his daughters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Back-to-back prison terms, each less than the maximum allowed, are not excessive for the Shreveport man who killed his girlfriend and her mother in front of his two young daughters in a Bossier City apartment.

That’s the finding of Louisiana’s 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal, which on Wednesday, June 30 affirmed the conviction and sentencing of Frederick Dewayne Jackson, a 24-year-old in the custody of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Louisiana's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal on June 30, 2021, affirmed the conviction and sentencing of Frederick Dewayne Jackson, a 24-year-old Shreveport man in the custody of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Bossier City Police Department)

Court records show that 22-year-old Shandrell Simoneaux was living at Misty Hollow when Jackson shot her Jan. 9, 2019, in front of the couple’s children, ages 5 and 2. Jackson also shot 40-year-old Maiesha Simoneaux, who lived with her daughter and granddaughters in the apartment near Airline Drive at Shed Road.

Both women died as a result of their wounds.

Prosecutors said Jackson killed his girlfriend during a domestic dispute over custody of the two girls. And he killed the elder Simoneaux in an attempt to cover up the fact that he’d shot her daughter, authorities said.

A Bossier District Court jury indicted Jackson on two counts of first-degree murder. He accepted a plea deal Jan. 27, 2020, in which he agreed to plead guilty to two counts of manslaughter, thus avoiding the possibility of the death penalty.

Jackson subsequently was sentenced to serve 30 years at hard labor on each count. The trial court also decided that he would serve those two terms consecutively.

Jackson appealed that sentence July 27, 2020, arguing that his terms should run concurrently because:

the slayings were part of “one course of conduct,”

he had a minimal criminal history, and,

consecutive sentences would not provide him the opportunity to be rehabilitated and become a productive member of society.

The 2nd Circuit’s judges decided that the trial court did not abuse its discretion in ordering Jackson to serve his sentences consecutively.

They noted that his sentence is less than the maximum of 40 years that he could have been ordered to serve on each count.

And considering the severity of the crime, the appellate court’s ruling states, Jackson and his attorney should have known that back-to-back sentences were a possibility when Jackson accepted the plea deal.

Below is the 2nd Circuit's ruling

