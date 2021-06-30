Woodlawn Terrace Apartments tenants voicing concerns over state of complex; maintenance worker speaks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One group is on a mission to get Woodlawn Terrace Apartments shut down.

Tenants say the living conditions surrounding them are making them sick.

Local activist and photographer, Ikron Alexander took pictures of what he says is raw sewerage black mold and trash in vacant apartments.

Woodlawn Terrace Apartment tenant concerns (KSLA)

Since those pictures were taken in April 2021, those vacant apartments have been board up.

Caddo Parish Commissioner, Lynn Cawthorne represents the residents in this district. He came out for a tour of the property to see hear the concerns of residents.

Commissioner Cawthorne says he has been in touch with the owner to try and find a solution.

“They are aware of the conditions and they are taking steps to improve,” he said.

Woodlawn Terrace Apartment tenant concerns (KSLA)

Depending on who you ask, some say the responsibility falls on the tenants, others say it falls on management.

Maintenance crews at Woodlawn Terrace say it is a team effort. They say what the photos show a result of tenants who have thrown trash into empty neighboring apartments instead of walking the trash to the dumpster.

Treazure Lindsey does maintenance at the complex and he says with 208 units at 85% capacity. Lindsey says he doesn’t always know what’s going on with units if tenants don’t report their concerns.

Lindsey says one weekend this is what they hauled out of one apartment. He says as soon as they clean it out, it’s a matter of days before tenants start throwing more trash in.

Woodlawn Terrace Apartment tenant concerns (KSLA)

Tenants have also complained about raw sewerage.

Woodlawn Terrace Apartment tenant concerns (Ikron Alexander)

Lindsey says that the sewerage problem has been fixed. The repairs revealed residents had thrown car parts, trash, cans, and sticks in the sewerage.

Commissioner Cawthorne says the tenants and owners need to come together for a town hall-style meeting to lay it all out on the table.

On another note, the complex also stated at one time they were $500,000 in debt because of the pandemic when many tenants stopped paying rent. Now, the complex’s owners have been able to recover some of that money through the parish rental assistance program.

