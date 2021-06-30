Yokem Connection
Waitr teaming up with LifeShare for annual blood drive

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waitr is teaming up with LifeShare Blood Center to encourage people to help restore the depleted blood supply in the Shreveport area.

Waitr announced Wednesday, June 30 that anyone who donates during LifeShare’s annual United We Give campaign (July 1 through 3) will get a number of goodies, including a code for free delivery from Waitr.

LifeShare says its blood supply is more depleted this summer than usual because of the pandemic.

“To maintain the blood that families need, the community must unite together during the most challenging times to do their part,” said Benjamin Prijatel, executive director of blood operations for LifeShare. “United We Give aims to bring awareness to the need for blood and it serves as a reminder that we are all reliant on the community blood supply.”

In addition to the free delivery code, donors will receive a “United We Give, United We Live” t-shirt and a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s.

LifeShare donor centers will have extended hours for the drive.

HOURS

  • Thursday, July 1 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, July 2 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 3 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LifeShare has donation facilities in Shreveport (8910 Linwood Ave.) and Bossier City (1523 Doctors Dr.).

Click here to make an appointment to donate. Donors can redeem their free delivery code until Aug. 31.

