Undercover agents arrest Texas man for human trafficking

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Longview man was arrested for human trafficking on Monday, June 28. The young woman from this area that was being trafficked is now receiving help.

Undercover agents with the Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force arrested Dramain Green, 30, during a vice investigation in Bossier City. Green was charged with pandering, promoting prostitution, human trafficking and possession of marijuana.

He was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking, where he faces a bond of $40,000.

The investigation began from an online ad for prostitution, advertising sex for pay at a local hotel. When the undercover agent met with the female posing as a prostitute, he quickly realized she did not want to be there and that he was going to be her first “customer.”

Agents then approached Green who was in the parking lot and placed him into custody without incident. Green admitted to agents he was “pimping” out the female, talking to johns, renting rooms and transporting her around.

When agents interviewed the female, she said that Green had approached her on Facebook Messenger a few days earlier, offering to take her on dates, buy her things and even travel with her. She had sent Green private photos that he then posted on a website commonly used for prostitution in our area and began setting up prostitution deals without her knowledge or permission.

The female reported she was scared to leave Green because he had used physical violence against her and he knew where she lived, along with personal information about her family. She also explained that Green was getting ready to transport her to Texas to continue trafficking her.

Agents put the young lady in contact with Purchased: Not for Sale, to receive counseling and assistance. The mission of the group is to help women and children experiencing sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

“While we live in a good parish here in Bossier, the sad reality is that people are being exploited for sex around the nation and here in northwest Louisiana,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Most of these victims have no hope or means to get out of these situations, and partnering with these task forces allows us to combine our federal, state and local efforts to combat human trafficking.”

Anyone who feels they are being trafficked can call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203, your local law enforcement agency or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

“Just like in the case of this young lady forced into trafficking who is now receiving help by our undercover agents, we encourage others with these words: There is hope…there is help,” Whittington said.

