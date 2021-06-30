Tracking a cold front to kick off the holiday weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the midpoint of the week the start of your Independence Day weekend is coming into the better focus with a cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex. After hit and miss showers over the next couple of days more widespread wet weather will move through during the day Friday and last into the early morning hours Saturday before seeing out weather improve. There is growing potential that most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry on Independence Day along with a temporary drop in humidity before it would return early next week along with more rain. Temperatures over the next week will trend towards the low 90s on the dry days and mid-80s on days where we are expecting wet weather.

We are tracking the potential for a brief drop in the humidity as we go through your Independence day weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door Wednesday we are tracking another generally dry day with the potential of a pop up shower or storm during the afternoon hours. Unlike yesterday, there will be more shower and isolated storm activity across central and northern portions of the region. Temperatures today will again likely move up into the low 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures closing in on the 100 degree mark.

As we head towards your holiday weekend we are tracking gradually increasing shower and storm chances for the ArkLaTex. Pop up shower and storm activity will be a little more widespread on Thursday with highs around the 90 degree mark before the main event of the week arrives Friday. This of course is a cold front that will push through the region throughout the day on Friday with widespread rain and thunderstorm activity. While heavy rain is possible we are not currently expecting any possible severe weather. Rain on Friday will likely last into the overnight hours before moving out early Saturday as the front stalls to the south of the ArkLaTex .

Looking ahead to the rest of your Independence Day weekend we are tracking improving weather for the ArkLaTex. While southern portions of the viewing area could see more showers Saturday afternoon most of the region should be able to dry out. The forecast looks even better for the 4th as we could even see a drop in the humidity for those backyard BBQs and fireworks displays. But just as quickly we dry out and cool off we are tracking more showers and storms both Monday and Tuesday as the front and cooler retreat bringing more chances of showers and storms to start next week.

In the meantime, get ready for another typical summer day in the ArkLaTex! Have a great Wednesday!

