Texarkana family shares long history with blood donation

(WAVE 3 News)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Murray family have spent time both donating their own blood and waiting for a blood donation.

Chris Murray, their son, was born with hemophilia, a bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly.

Since his birth, the Murray’s say they donate blood at least every 8 weeks.

The family encourages others to donate blood and knows personally how donations can save a life. Local blood banks like LifeShare say donation is very important, especially in the summer months.

“Local hospitals are depending on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, however, traditionally, LifeShare struggles to keep up with demand of blood products in the summer,” according to a LifeShare news release.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear the Murray’s story.

