Shreveport doctor discusses pediatric clinical trials ahead of 2021-22 school year

(WVIR)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A doctor with Willis-Knighton Health System says they’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among younger children, and that increase is being seen nationwide.

Dr. Joseph Bocchini is also concerned about the COVID-19 Delta variant and how rapid it’s spreading among those who are unvaccinated, including children under 12 who cannot get the vaccine at this time. He says this variant could potentially be more severe in terms of symptoms and could lead to a greater likelihood of hospitalization.

Tonight on KSLA News 12, hear from Dr. Bocchini about monoclonal antibody clinical trials in pediatric patients that are happening now at Willis-Knighton.

