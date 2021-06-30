SFD unit crashes into power pole in Mooretown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Engine 14, a unit with the Shreveport Fire Department, was in a wreck on Tuesday, June 29, just after 8 p.m.

The incident occurred in the Mooretown neighborhood, in the 3100 block of Morrow Street.

The SFD unit was returning to the station after responding to a call when for unknown reasons, the unit left the roadway, ran into a ditch and crashed into a power pole. The power connected to that pole is still out at this time.

Officials also reported heavy damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

SFD’s Fire Captain was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be fine. The other two people inside the vehicle are said to be in good condition.

The incident is under investigation by SFD and the Shreveport Police Department.

