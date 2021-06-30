Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Sexual assault survivor shares her perspective on Bill Cosby’s release from prison

Bill Cosby is shown on June 30, 2021, after his release from prison.
Bill Cosby is shown on June 30, 2021, after his release from prison.(WRDW)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an unexpected turn of events, Bill Cosby has been released from prison.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his conviction and judgement of sentence for sexual assault. Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years ago.

The court ruled that Cosby’s due process rights were violated when he was charged and convicted. Prosecutors cannot appeal the decision in the state.

Mollie Corbett says she was sexually assaulted multiple times by someone she trusted and is now using photography to shed a light on the issue.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6:30 p.m. for her take on today’s events and her message to other survivors.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Webb speaks out after losing son to violence.
Woman speaks out after losing son to violence
Jonie Jane Woods, DOB: 1/3/1992, is wanted on charges of rape and residential burglary.
Texarkana woman wanted for rape, residential burglary
A gunshot victim was found unresponsive and not breathing male in the 3000 block of Pouncey...
Coroner identifies man who died after being shot multiple times in Shreveport
Image from the wreck involving Engine 14 with the Shreveport Fire Department.
SFD unit crashes into power pole in Mooretown
At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He was...
Drive-by shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Waitr teaming up with LifeShare for annual blood drive
Funding will be allocated based on a community’s population and will be delivered in two...
Several northwest Louisiana municipalities, localities impacted by COVID-19 to receive American Rescue Plan funds
Shreveport doctor discusses pediatric clinical trials ahead of 2021-22 school year