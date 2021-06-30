Sexual assault survivor shares her perspective on Bill Cosby’s release from prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an unexpected turn of events, Bill Cosby has been released from prison.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his conviction and judgement of sentence for sexual assault. Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years ago.

The court ruled that Cosby’s due process rights were violated when he was charged and convicted. Prosecutors cannot appeal the decision in the state.

Mollie Corbett says she was sexually assaulted multiple times by someone she trusted and is now using photography to shed a light on the issue.

