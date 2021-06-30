Several northwest Louisiana municipalities, localities impacted by COVID-19 to receive American Rescue Plan funds

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - More than $315 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds will be allocated to cities, towns and villages across the state.

Funding will be allocated based on a community’s population and will be delivered in two allocations of funding: one in June 2021 and one in June 2022 (or later). These funds are for municipalities and localities in Louisiana that did not receive direct allocations in the American Rescue Plan.

“The American Rescue Plan provided vital aid for communities large and small all across Louisiana that are still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will work at the state level to support these communities,” Gov. Edwards said, in a news release. “This funding will provide a much-needed economic boost to Louisiana, and I am deeply grateful to the Congress and to President Biden’s administration for continuing to support state and local government during this unprecedented recovery.”

Below is a chart of all cities, towns and villages receiving funds and the total amounts:

Larger communities and cities including Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, Jefferson Parish, Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport, Slidell, St. Tammany Parish and Thibodaux, are not funded through this program.

The program is administered by the La. Division of Administration in compliance with federal guidance.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.