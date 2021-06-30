Yokem Connection
Providence House hosting fundraiser to send kids to summer camp

By Christian Piekos
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some of the most rewarding memories children make occur during summer camp. Sadly, the reality is not every family can afford to send their kids to these educational and exciting experiences.

To change that, a Shreveport non-profit is working to make sure as many children as possible have the chance to go.

Right now, Providence House in downtown Shreveport is hosting a t-shirt fundraiser to help send children who are underprivileged to summer camp.

Every shirt purchased sponsor’s a child’s camp experience. So far, over $600 has been raised for these campers.

Each shirt costs $30; there are 11 days left to purchase a shirt and support a camper.

This is the second year the Providence House’s Educational Center has hosted STEM summer camp. For eight weeks, campers engage in thought-provoking, creative and mentally stimulating activities.

Click or tap here to purchase a shirt to support a local camper.

