Man sentenced to two life terms-plus for sex crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man that was convicted of numerous sex charges in early May has been sentenced in the Caddo District Court.

Gentry Elvridge Vinson, 52, of Baton Rouge, received two life sentences on Monday, June 28. Each sentence is to be served at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The sentences were for the May 7 convictions. The convictions included two counts of aggravated rape, each relating to criminal acts committed in 1997 and 1999, when he raped two juvenile relatives, both under age 12 at the time.

He also was sentenced to an additional 50 years at hard labor for three additional sex-crime convictions, with 30 to be served without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Vinson’s other charges include aggravated incest and two counts of molestation of a juvenile, a continuum from acts committed from 2000 to 2003 on one of the victims. The victim endured sexual abuse from Vinson until she was 19.

