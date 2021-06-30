Yokem Connection
Louisiana man dies when 18-wheeler runs into the back of his car on I-20

Impact caused both vehicles to crash into a ditch alongside the highway in Bienville Parish
(Source: AP)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSLAND, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man died when an 18-wheeler ran into the back of his car, causing both vehicles to crash into a ditch alongside Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim as 71-year-old Milton Mosby.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 30 on eastbound I-20 just east of Louisiana Highway 154 at Gibsland.

Preliminary investigation shows 32-year-old Francisco Calvillo, of Waxahachie, Texas, was driving a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer rig east on I-20 when it ran into the rear of Mosby’s eastbound 2015 Nissan Altima.

Calvillo was unhurt.

Both drivers were properly restrained.

Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

Although the exact cause of this crash remains under investigation, troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is both dangerous and the leading cause of crashes in Louisiana, Trooper Jonathan Odom said.

“It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving.”

Louisiana State Police’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths this year.

