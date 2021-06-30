LEGO convention coming to Louisiana in August

The following has been provided by Brick Universe:

The popular BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is returning to Louisiana on August 14 and 15 at Pontchartrain Civic and Convention Center. The event is building on LEGO’s amazing popularity and ingenuity and will have hundreds of LEGO creations on display. This will be the third annual BrickUnverse in Louisiana after sold-out events in 2020 and 2019.

At past events, the team at BrickUniverse has witnessed hundreds of LEGO fans show up to enjoy live LEGO builds, meet professional LEGO artists, and most importantly: see incredible LEGO creations. There are several new attractions and LEGO creations for 2021.

There will also be several changes for 2021′s event. There will be three time sessions per day to help with better crowd control and management. There will be more epic LEGO things to see, and less things to touch. In addition, there will be larger event spaces with larger aisles for better social distancing. All event changes due to COVID-19 are subject to change and will be taken in with guidance from local government and health officials. More details on COVID-19 guidelines for the event will be announced in the coming months.

BrickUniverse will bring renowned professional LEGO artists from around the world to New Orleans. LEGO Artists who will be displaying at the convention include San Diego-based Jonathan Lopes, Chicago-based Rocco Buttliere, Dallas-based Lia Chan, and Vancouver-based Paul Hetherington. They will be at the event and available to talk to attendees about their life as professional LEGO artists. More professional LEGO artists that will be at the show will be announced at a later day. BrickUniverse Attractions include:

LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists

LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, minifigures, custom accessories, and goodies

LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan

The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere

Brick Superheroes and Villains: Several Creations depicting everyone’s favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America

And more!

Tickets are now available starting today. They are limited and are expected to sell out, so early booking is advised. Tickets are $14.99 online. They are available for Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 at www.brickuniverse.com/neworleans

