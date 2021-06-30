Drive-by shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to find the gunman in a drive-by shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers got the call just before 12:15 a.m. to the 4400 block of Broadway Avenue. That’s in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver and the other passenger were not hit. However, the vehicle was struck multiple times.

The man was sent to a Shreveport hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are working with witnesses to get a vehicle description.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.