Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Drive-by shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought

At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He was...
At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver and the other passenger were not hit. However, the vehicle was struck multiple times.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to find the gunman in a drive-by shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers got the call just before 12:15 a.m. to the 4400 block of Broadway Avenue. That’s in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver and the other passenger were not hit. However, the vehicle was struck multiple times.

The man was sent to a Shreveport hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are working with witnesses to get a vehicle description.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonie Jane Woods, DOB: 1/3/1992, is wanted on charges of rape and residential burglary.
Texarkana woman wanted for rape, residential burglary
Cynthia Webb speaks out after losing son to violence.
Woman speaks out after losing son to violence
A gunshot victim was found unresponsive and not breathing male in the 3000 block of Pouncey...
Coroner identifies man who died after being shot multiple times in Shreveport
From left to right: Darnell Mitchell, DOB: 3/2/1991, Michael Patterson, DOB: 6/15/1999, and...
Texas trio arrested for reported Shreveport ATM burglary
In total, the value of all the items was approximately worth $100,000. (Source: Caddo Parish...
Search at Shreveport garage uncovers over 150 kilos of marijuana, THC products

Latest News

The Providence House, a Shreveport non-profit, is hosting a t-shirt fundraiser to send children...
Providence House hosting fundraiser to send kids to summer camp
SFD captain hurt, power knocked out when fire engine runs into utility pole
SFD captain hurt, power knocked out when fire engine runs into utility pole
Woman speaks out after losing son to violence in Shreveport
Woman speaks out after losing son to violence in Shreveport
Image from the wreck involving Engine 14 with the Shreveport Fire Department.
SFD unit crashes into power pole in Mooretown