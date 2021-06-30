Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Debut of sports betting in Louisiana is on pause

Resignation of Gaming Control Board chairman impacts state’s plans
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana leaders are putting efforts to implement sports betting on pause.

The goal is for fans to be able to bet on their favorite teams by fall.

But with resignation of Gaming Control Board Chairman Mike Noel, a new chief will have to be appointed by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening as Tayler Davis brings us more about this holdup.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Webb speaks out after losing son to violence.
Woman speaks out after losing son to violence
Jonie Jane Woods, DOB: 1/3/1992, is wanted on charges of rape and residential burglary.
Texarkana woman wanted for rape, residential burglary
A gunshot victim was found unresponsive and not breathing male in the 3000 block of Pouncey...
Coroner identifies man who died after being shot multiple times in Shreveport
Image from the wreck involving Engine 14 with the Shreveport Fire Department.
SFD unit crashes into power pole in Mooretown
At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He was...
Drive-by shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought

Latest News

A lifetime Louisiana fishing license costs $200 each for children ages 5-13 and $300 per person...
Louisiana’s 2020-21 hunting, fishing licenses expire June 30
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) pass blocks during the first half of an...
REPORT: Ramcyzk signs massive contract extension
Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas is launching an esports team in the fall of 2021.
Esports team to launch at Texas High School starting in the fall
matt
Firecracker 5K to kick off this weekend