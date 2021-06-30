Cold front Friday leading to a nice holiday weekend

Happy Wednesday ArkLaTex! Another mostly dry and toasty summer day with oppressive humidity but relief is on the way this Friday as another rare summer cold front swings through the area. This will help the 4th of July weekend be that much more bearable for any outdoor activities.

Today: highs will once again climb into the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s under partly sunny skies. The afternoon features calm south winds with a slim chance for isolated pop up showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see this activity but those that do may be caught in a heavy downpour that will be brief.

Thursday: Mornings are mild once again in the 70s and dry. During the afternoon highs will climb into the low 90s with very humid weather. Isolated showers and storms may pop-up during the afternoon but better chances are popping up for the I-30 corridor during the later afternoon and pushing near I-20 during the evening. Isolated heavy downpours and gusty thunderstorms are possible.

Friday our cold front moves in and there may be rain for some during the morning commute. Rain chances will be promising during the day based on how the front pushes south. Highs on Friday are only in the upper 80s!

Independence Day Weekend is looking mostly dry with low rain chances and a true treat with temperatures in the upper 80s!

TROPICS: Watching out for TWO disturbances in the Atlantic that may try to strengthen into Tropical depressions or storms, but nothing to worry about at the moment.

Have a great day!

