Big rig loses tire, destroys car’s windshield

By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck in Bowie County.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 30 west near mile marker 199. That’s near New Boston.

According to officials at the scene, an 18-wheeler lost its tire, sending it through the windshield of a car.

Texas troopers are working on traffic control. No word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

