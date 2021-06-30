Big rig loses tire, destroys car’s windshield
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck in Bowie County.
It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 30 west near mile marker 199. That’s near New Boston.
According to officials at the scene, an 18-wheeler lost its tire, sending it through the windshield of a car.
Texas troopers are working on traffic control. No word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
