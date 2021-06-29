Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in the ArkLaTex
(KSLA) - Fireworks festivities are back with a bang for the 4th of July all across the ArkLaTex area!
Fireworks are one of the best things about Independence Day! We’ve searched all over the ArkLaTex, and here’s what we found for places showing fireworks at night. Please click on each event to be taken to their website for the latest information.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
- Happy Birthday USA – Camp Langston RV Resort in Mount Pleasant, Texas, 12 to 10 p.m.
- Pre Fourth of July Block Party – Edwin Tuttle Currie Park in Mooringsport, La., 3 to 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
- Family & Fireworks – First United Methodist Church in Bossier City, La., 6:30 to 9 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
- 4th of July Firework Show – Prescott School District Football Stadium in Prescott, Ark., 8 to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin when the sun goes down.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
- 4th of July Extravaganza & Duck Derby – Minden Main Street in Minden, La., 5 to 9 p.m. Fireworks begin 20 minutes after sundown.
- 4th of July Celebration – Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas, 6 to 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
- SummerFest – Atlanta Fire Department in Atlanta, Texas, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Tranquility Bay’s 4th of July Event – Tranquility Bay Marine & Resort near Zwolle, La., 4 to 9:30 p.m. (admission charges apply)
- Sparks in the Park – Eastside Park in Magnolia, Ark., 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Free hot dogs and water will be given to the first 500 people.
- Buckeye Landing Fireworks Show – Buckeye Landing in Many, La., Fireworks begin at dark.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
LOUISIANA
- Sarepta 4th of July Celebration – Town Hall in Sarpeta, 4 to 8 p.m.
- Rickey Warren Memorial Fireworks Show – Logansport River Front, 5 p.m. to dark. Fireworks begin at dark.
- 1st Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show – Toledo Bend Marina in Anacoco, 9 p.m. (boats only)
- Fireworks Show – Wilson’s Steak and Seafood in Doyline, 5 to 9 p.m.
ARKANSAS
- Fourth of July Star Spangled Spectacular – Camden Airport in Camden
- 4th of July Firework Show – Ashdown Junior High School, 600 South Ellen Dr., Ashdown, 9 to 10 p.m.
TEXAS
- Jefferson Salutes America – Otstott Park in Jefferson, 5 to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
- Uncertain Floating Annual Independence Day Parade & Fireworks – Johnson’s Ranch in Uncertain, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Fireworks and Freedom Celebration – Longview Convention Complex in Longview, 4 to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
- Freedom Fest – T&P Trail Head Park Pavilion and Festival Grounds at New Boston, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
- Freedom Fest – Shreveport, Bossier City, Blanchard, Ruston, Texarkana, and Longview
OTHER 4TH OF JULY ACTIVITIES
