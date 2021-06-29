Yokem Connection
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in the ArkLaTex

(WLOX)
By Robert Streeter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Fireworks festivities are back with a bang for the 4th of July all across the ArkLaTex area!

Fireworks are one of the best things about Independence Day! We’ve searched all over the ArkLaTex, and here’s what we found for places showing fireworks at night.  Please click on each event to be taken to their website for the latest information.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

  • Family & Fireworks – First United Methodist Church in Bossier City, La., 6:30 to 9 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 1

  • 4th of July Firework Show – Prescott School District Football Stadium in Prescott, Ark., 8 to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin when the sun goes down.

FRIDAY, JULY 2

SATURDAY, JULY 3

SUNDAY, JULY 4

LOUISIANA

ARKANSAS

TEXAS

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

  • Freedom Fest – Shreveport, Bossier City, Blanchard, Ruston, Texarkana, and Longview

OTHER 4TH OF JULY ACTIVITIES

