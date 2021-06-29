Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services

Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Using Venmo will soon cost you more.

The peer-to-peer payment app is raising the cost of instant transfers.

Venmo says starting Aug. 2, its fee for the feature will go up 0.5%.

The instant transfer feature gives Venmo users quick access to funds by allowing them to transfer the money to a bank account or debit card within 30 minutes.

Venmo is also raising its maximum fee from $10 to $15.

And starting July 20, the mobile payment service will start charging people who receive payment for goods and services through the app a fee of 1.9%, plus 10 cents per transaction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunshot victim was found unresponsive and not breathing male in the 3000 block of Pouncey...
Coroner identifies man who died after being shot multiple times in Shreveport
From left to right: Darnell Mitchell, DOB: 3/2/1991, Michael Patterson, DOB: 6/15/1999, and...
Texas trio arrested for reported Shreveport ATM burglary
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Shreveport police at...
Three people injured in three separate shooting incidents
Teen accidentally shot while riding in stolen car with other teens
The #SaferShreveport campaign aims to confront crime and to bring awareness of the programs...
Shreveport officials launch #SaferShreveport campaign

Latest News

FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty...
US agency orders automated vehicle makers to report crashes
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave
Costa Rica's Rincón de la Vieja volcano erupted Monday.
Caught on camera: Volcano erupts in Costa Rica