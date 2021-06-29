Sen. Boozman visits southwest Ark. to hear resident concerns on benefits for military veterans

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - U.S. Senator John Boozman of Arkansas spent Tuesday, June 29 in southwest Arkansas getting feedback from residents on local issues. Many concerns involved benefits for military veterans.

“I think the veterans are getting very, very good care,” said the senator.

There was lots of traffic Tuesday at the Texarkana VA Outpatient Clinic, and this is not surprising for military veteran, Michael Rhodes.

“I’m one of the veterans that gets healthcare. They are taking good care of me, but there are others out there who are not,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes is commander of VFW post 4562 in Texarkana, Ark. On Tuesday, Sen. Boozman was in the area addressing health issues military veterans are experiencing. The senator says the government is putting a lot of resources towards helping veterans.

“I hope they take away that the federal government, the VA is doing a good job. The budget increased about nine, ten percent last year. We are looking at a nine, ten and a half percent increase this year,” said Sen. Boozman.

Sen. John Boozman visited Texarkana, Ark. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 to address residents' concerns about benefits for military veterans. (KSLA)

Speaking to representatives of several area veteran organizations, Sen. Boozman says now is not the time to forget any veteran who is in need of medical care, or suffering from other issues, like homelessness.

“What we are trying to do is make sure that the programs we have are working. If they are not working, doing away with them,” he said.

Sen. Boozman says his next assignment is taking the area’s concerns back to Washington, D.C. to help military veterans nationwide.

“We always have to remember, when we deal with our veterans, we are not talking about ‘give mes.’ These are earned benefits,” the senator said.

“They are taking good care of me, but there are others out there who are not and I hope and pray that these young men and women and our seniors before get the help that they need,” said Rhodes.

Sen. Boozman also made stops in Lafayette and Columbia counties.

