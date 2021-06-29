Search at Shreveport garage uncovers over 150 kilos of marijuana, THC products

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after drug enforcement agents discovered a large amount of marijuana and other THC items at a Shreveport garage.

Ryan Pugh, 41, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana/THC, according to a news release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The search took place on Monday, June 28. Agents with the DEA Task Force, Caddo Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police detained Pugh at a garage in the 7300 block of Henderson Street.

At the scene, agents searched a large crate in the bed of Pugh’s truck and found 121 kilograms (267 pounds) of THC edible candies, 35 kilos (78 pounds) of marijuana, 144 grams of THC oil and seven THC vape pens.

At the scene, agents also seized $6,260 in cash from Pugh. In total, the value of all the items was approximately worth $100,000.

Pugh was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

The DEA Task Force includes deputies and officers from Caddo, Bossier, and Desoto parish sheriff’s offices, Shreveport Police, Louisiana State Police, and the DEA.

