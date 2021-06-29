Ochsner LSU Health announces new affiliation with rural northwest Louisiana hospitals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health announced on Tuesday, June 29 that it will start working with two regional hospital systems.

DeSoto Regional Health System will now be affiliated with Ochner LSU Health. The health system will also strengthen its affiliation with North Caddo Medical Center, according to a news release.

One area of focus for the affiliations is excellent coordination and communication when transferring patients from a rural healthcare setting to Ochsner LSU Health for specialized and immediate care needs. Following the initial affiliation with North Caddo Medical Center in 2019, the new Ochsner LSU Health patient flow center increased patients transferring from North Caddo Medical Center by more than fifty percent. The patient flow center will also be aligning with DeSoto Regional Health System.

At North Caddo Medical Center, the new affiliation includes after-hours pharmacy coverage. The hospital is also home to a rural family practice residency program that helps prepare physicians for a rural setting.

In DeSoto Parish, Ochsner LSU Health has begun providing rotating physicians to provide specialty care. The health system hopes to increase those specialists and supplement primary care.

“At Ochsner LSU we’re deeply committed to making our communities healthier. We want to ensure that everyone in our region has quick, efficient access to healthcare and there’s no way we can do that alone. It takes deep, committed partners to do that throughout all of North Louisiana,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner LSU Health.

